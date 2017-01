The EPIC eBook Awards EPICon is the annual convention of theElectronically Published Internet Connection. This international writers conference has a strong focus on eBook publishing and gives juried awards called EPIC eBook Awards (formerly the EPPIEs) to the best eBooks of the previous calendar year. The links below take you to the lists of winners awarded in the spring of the indicated year for the previous year. 2011 Rick's EPPIE Win and the 2004 EPIC Conference Both The Friends and The Exile, volumes II and III of The Interregnum were among the seven finalists for the 2004 EPPIE awards in science fiction and The Friends won this prestigious award, being named the best science fiction novel of 2003.



Rick Sutcliffe was also a speaker at the 2004 EPIC conference held March 12th through the 14th at the Westin Hotel, Bricktown, Oklahoma City. (eBooks) It is also where the winners of the 2004 EPPIE awards and Quasar awards (best eBooks and best eBook covers respectively) were announced.



Rick's topic for the opening session was Author Websites 101 a primer on the mechanics of domain name reservation, hosting, designing and publishing a web site, and promoting it so that people will find it. A copy of the slides from this talk in a pdf file can be found here. Steven Pendergrast, formerly of Fictionwise, gave the keynote address. Another list of EPIC nominees with some links to their sites can be found on Dr. Bob Rich's site.

The 2003 EPIC Conference EPIC, the Electronically Published Internet Connection, held its annual conference in Tampa, FL March 7-9 2003. Piers Anthony was the keynote speaker, and a copy of his address is here. EPIC sponsors annual awards for the best eBooks in several categories. The 2002 EPIC Conference The 2002 conference was held in Seattle EPIC March 14-16. Rick Sutcliffe was a keynote speaker, and a copy of his address is here. The 2002 EPPIE awards were announced there, with Rick Sutcliffe presenting the award for the best SF novel among eBooks published this year.