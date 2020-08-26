The purpose of TechEthics.net is to collect ideas and links to ideas on ethical and social issues in technology, including (but not limited to) those issues of interest to Christians, that impact the church, or otherwise have a theological aspect.

The Fourth Civilization--Ethics Society and Technology is available via links located here at TechEthics.net. Originally written in 1987 on contract for a major publisher, and in later editions locally printed, this text has been used for decades in Professor Sutcliffe's senior natural sciences course on ethical issues in technology at Trinity Western University. The covers shown here are from the fifth edition, published December 2024 by Wipf&Stock in two volumes because the heavily revised and nearly 1000 pages could not be bound in one. The fourth edition is quite out of date and is no longer available to read on this site.