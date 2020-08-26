|
The purpose of TechEthics.net is to collect ideas and links to ideas on ethical and social issues in technology, including (but not limited to) those issues of interest to Christians, that impact the church, or otherwise have a theological aspect.
The Fourth Civilization--Ethics Society and Technology is available via links located here at TechEthics.net. Originally written in 1987 on contract for a major publisher, and in later editions locally printed, this text has been used for decades in Professor Sutcliffe's senior natural sciences course on ethical issues in technology at Trinity Western University. The covers shown here are from the fifth edition, published December 2024 by Wipf&Stock in two volumes because the heavily revised and nearly 1000 pages could not be bound in one. The fourth edition is quite out of date and is no longer available to read on this site.
Purchase Information is available here.
You may also want to read Rick Sutcliffe's Irish-flavoured Christian science fiction, which explores many of the ethical issues from the textbook above in fictional format. These were written because while serious discussion of ethical and social issues can take place in a classroom using this text as one resource, reaching wider audiences requires a different writing gene.
Some of the ethical and social issues raised in The Fourth Civilization, and in Rick's SF are outlined here.
Noted Science Fiction author and Analog Magazine reviewer Tom Easton, has two interesting and relevant books:
- an e-book anthology Gedanken Fictions: Stories On Themes In Science, Technology, And Society The table of contents is here and the book is available from Wildside Press.
- a text resource for those interested in examining at least two sides of debates on a variety of issues in ethics and technology--TAKING SIDES: Clashing Views in Science, Technology, and Society, Seventh Edition. Issues debated include: The Place of Science and Technology in Society, The Environment, Human Health and Welfare, Space, The Computer Revolution, and Research Ethics. Publication information can be found here. This is in the McGraw-Hill Taking Sides series.
Trinity Western University has a research ethics site.
For other sites on ethical and social issues related to technology and/or with a theological aspect, see some of the pages linked to at left or below.
